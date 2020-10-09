Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) Price Target Increased to $220.00 by Analysts at Truist

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) had its price objective boosted by Truist from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

KNSL has been the subject of several other reports. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. William Blair upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $184.60.

Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $205.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.46 and a beta of 0.72. Kinsale Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $80.93 and a fifty-two week high of $212.22.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $117.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.31 million. On average, analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.35, for a total transaction of $801,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 172,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,475,827.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.68, for a total transaction of $993,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 349,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,418,593.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,295,900. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,219,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,514,000 after acquiring an additional 420,112 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,900,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,048,000 after acquiring an additional 126,008 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 746,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,046,000 after acquiring an additional 27,821 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 343,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,875,000 after acquiring an additional 15,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,670,000 after acquiring an additional 18,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

