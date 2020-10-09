KION GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of KION GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on KIGRY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of KION GRP AG/ADR in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of KION GRP AG/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of KION GRP AG/ADR in a report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded KION GRP AG/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KION GRP AG/ADR from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of KIGRY stock opened at $23.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.46. KION GRP AG/ADR has a 12 month low of $8.97 and a 12 month high of $23.23. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 1.53.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

