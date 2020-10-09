Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by Morgan Stanley in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS KNRRY traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.70. 6,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,205. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.58. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $19.85 and a 1-year high of $32.40.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, HVAC, auxiliary power supply, control component and windscreen wiper, and driver assistance systems, as well as platform screen doors, friction materials, and control technology products for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

