Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) Given a €47.50 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a €47.50 ($55.88) target price on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PHIA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.60 ($45.41) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. UBS Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €46.55 ($54.77).

Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a one year high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

