Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $23.30

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.30 and traded as high as $26.46. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty shares last traded at $25.69, with a volume of 112,339 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LIF shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$26.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Eight Capital boosted their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$24.50 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$26.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$23.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.67 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$46.71 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. will post 2.8999999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.97%.

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF)

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, owns a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that operates an iron mine near Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC engages in the production and sale of iron ore pellets and concentrates in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region.

