LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Lowers Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) to Neutral

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Benitec Biopharma stock opened at $3.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.98. Benitec Biopharma has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $17.41.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Benitec Biopharma stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) by 82.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,934 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.68% of Benitec Biopharma worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy and chronic hepatitis B virus infection.

