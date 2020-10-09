Lake Street Capital Boosts Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Price Target to $9.00

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) had its price objective boosted by Lake Street Capital from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Perion Network from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Taglich Brothers raised Perion Network from a speculative buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Perion Network from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.44.

Shares of PERI stock opened at $7.79 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $208.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 98.50 and a beta of 0.95. Perion Network has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $9.70.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $60.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.90 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 2.90%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Perion Network will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Perion Network during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Perion Network by 236.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 8,340 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Perion Network during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Perion Network during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in Perion Network by 48.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 7,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.37% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

