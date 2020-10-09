Lake Street Capital Boosts Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Price Target to $9.00

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) had its price objective boosted by Lake Street Capital from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Perion Network from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Taglich Brothers raised Perion Network from a speculative buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Perion Network from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.44.
Shares of PERI stock opened at $7.79 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $208.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 98.50 and a beta of 0.95. Perion Network has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $9.70.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Perion Network during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Perion Network by 236.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 8,340 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Perion Network during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Perion Network during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in Perion Network by 48.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 7,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.37% of the company’s stock.
Perion Network Company Profile
Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.
See Also: Dead Cat Bounce
