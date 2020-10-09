Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

LAMR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lamar Advertising from $52.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.17.

Lamar Advertising stock opened at $71.02 on Tuesday. Lamar Advertising has a 12-month low of $30.89 and a 12-month high of $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.88.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.68). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $347.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAMR. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 219.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 114.2% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 58.1% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Lamar Advertising in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

