Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) had its price target lifted by Bank of America from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on LW. TheStreet lowered Lamb Weston from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lamb Weston from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.33.

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $74.33 on Thursday. Lamb Weston has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $96.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.91.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $871.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.60 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 183.08% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.80%.

In related news, Director Robert A. Niblock bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.70 per share, for a total transaction of $149,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LW. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the third quarter valued at $793,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 1.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 226,577 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,486,000 after buying an additional 4,190 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 244.3% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 53,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after buying an additional 37,986 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 3.2% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 890,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,922,000 after buying an additional 27,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth about $1,585,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

