Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.33.

Lamb Weston stock opened at $74.33 on Wednesday. Lamb Weston has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $96.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.91. The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.31. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 183.08%. The company had revenue of $871.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lamb Weston will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert A. Niblock bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.70 per share, for a total transaction of $149,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 196.2% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 209.7% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 35.4% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 44.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at $75,000. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

