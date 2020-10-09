Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $76.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Lamb Weston have outperformed the industry in the past three months. The stock got a boost despite seeing a decline in year-over-year earnings and sales in the first quarter of fiscal 2021. During the quarter, earnings beat the consensus mark by a wide margin. Though sales were marred by continued hurdles in the foodservice channel, the company’s retail business remained strong. Retail volumes were backed by increased demand due to the pandemic-led higher at-home consumption. Also, the company’s shipment data for the second quarter (till the week ended Sep 25) is decent. However, soft demand for frozen potato products in the away-from-home channel due to restrictions on restaurants and other foodservice operations was a headwind in the Global and Foodservice segments. Also, elevated pandemic-related costs are likely to linger.”

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Lamb Weston from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.33.

NYSE:LW opened at $74.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47. The company has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.71. Lamb Weston has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $96.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.68 and its 200 day moving average is $61.91.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $871.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.60 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 183.08% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.80%.

In related news, Director Robert A. Niblock acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.70 per share, for a total transaction of $149,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston during the third quarter valued at approximately $793,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 226,577 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,486,000 after buying an additional 4,190 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 244.3% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 53,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after buying an additional 37,986 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.2% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 890,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,922,000 after buying an additional 27,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,585,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

Featured Article: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lamb Weston (LW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.