Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Sets New 52-Week High at $35.15

Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $35.15 and last traded at $33.65, with a volume of 46140 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.44.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $23.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. 140166 boosted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.43.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.60 and its 200 day moving average is $25.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 101.62, a P/E/G ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The company had revenue of $100.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Corp will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 8,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $265,104.49. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,104.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen Douglass sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $288,236.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,351,074.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,793 shares of company stock worth $2,820,601 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LSCC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 176.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 117.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

