Laurentian Bank of Canada Boosts Tecsys (TSE:TCS) Price Target to C$38.00

Tecsys (TSE:TCS) had its target price increased by Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$34.50 to C$38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on TCS. Cormark boosted their price target on Tecsys from C$33.50 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Laurentian boosted their price target on Tecsys from C$34.50 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday.

Shares of TSE TCS opened at C$33.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.19. The company has a market cap of $483.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.40. Tecsys has a 12 month low of C$13.23 and a 12 month high of C$35.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$28.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$25.07.

Tecsys (TSE:TCS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$27.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$26.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tecsys will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Tecsys is a global provider of supply chain and omnichannel commerce solutions that equip growing organizations with industry-leading services and tools to achieve operational greatness. Tecsys’ solutions are designed to create clarity out of the complex supply chain challenges that organizations face with increases in scale, customer expectations and inventory.

