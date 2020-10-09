Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) PT Raised to $42.00 at JMP Securities

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 13.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LAZ. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lazard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lazard from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research raised Lazard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Lazard from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Lazard has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Get Lazard alerts:

Shares of Lazard stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.89. The company had a trading volume of 3,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,477. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.84. Lazard has a fifty-two week low of $20.94 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.31. Lazard had a return on equity of 51.35% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $572.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.36 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lazard will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Alexander F. Stern sold 17,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.98, for a total value of $549,182.46. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 250,328 shares in the company, valued at $7,755,161.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Alexander F. Stern sold 64,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $2,049,969.87. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 250,328 shares in the company, valued at $7,907,861.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 162,620 shares of company stock worth $5,209,552. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAZ. FMR LLC raised its position in Lazard by 9.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,420,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $269,712,000 after acquiring an additional 835,102 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lazard by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,540,163 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,278,000 after purchasing an additional 257,535 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lazard by 24.0% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,478,555 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,331,000 after purchasing an additional 286,611 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lazard by 32.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,387,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,721,000 after purchasing an additional 338,890 shares during the period. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP increased its position in Lazard by 3.6% in the second quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 694,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,892,000 after buying an additional 24,059 shares during the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

Featured Article: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.