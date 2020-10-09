Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:INFR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:INFR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.202 per share on Tuesday, October 13th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ INFR traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.34. 2,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,873. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.90. Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF has a twelve month low of $21.43 and a twelve month high of $34.08.

