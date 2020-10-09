Level01 (LVX) Price Reaches $0.11 on Exchanges

Level01 (CURRENCY:LVX) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Level01 token can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00001010 BTC on exchanges. Level01 has a market capitalization of $17.61 million and $352,911.00 worth of Level01 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Level01 has traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001378 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00019927 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00041962 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009032 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006569 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $547.34 or 0.04942859 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00055720 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00032080 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Level01 Token Profile

LVX is a token. It launched on June 20th, 2018. Level01’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,460,195 tokens. Level01’s official Twitter account is @Level01io . The official message board for Level01 is level01.io/blog . The official website for Level01 is level01.io

Buying and Selling Level01

Level01 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Level01 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Level01 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Level01 using one of the exchanges listed above.

