Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.14-0.16 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of down 14-15% to $1.33-1.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.26 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Levi Strauss & Co. currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.22.

NYSE LEVI opened at $15.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.02 and a 200-day moving average of $12.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,556.00 and a beta of 1.06. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52 week low of $9.09 and a 52 week high of $20.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.25 million. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher J. Mccormick acquired 3,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $45,129.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,115 shares in the company, valued at $716,570.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marc Rosen sold 21,680 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $325,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

