LHA Market State Alpha Seeker ETF (NYSEARCA:MSVX) Stock Price Down 0.3%

LHA Market State Alpha Seeker ETF (NYSEARCA:MSVX)’s stock price was down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.04 and last traded at $24.33. Approximately 3,079 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 19,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.40.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.12.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LHA Market State Alpha Seeker ETF stock. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of LHA Market State Alpha Seeker ETF (NYSEARCA:MSVX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 32,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,000.

