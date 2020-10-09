LifeSci Acquisition (OTCMKTS:LSACU) Stock Price Down 1.8%

LifeSci Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LSACU) fell 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.00 and last traded at $15.00. 1,575 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 14,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.27.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.46 and its 200 day moving average is $10.62.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LSACU. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LifeSci Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $789,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LifeSci Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,250,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of LifeSci Acquisition during the first quarter worth $372,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of LifeSci Acquisition during the first quarter worth $969,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LifeSci Acquisition during the first quarter worth $2,940,000.

LifeSci Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets or businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

