Live Microsystems (OTCMKTS:LMSC) and Infinera (OTCMKTS:INFN) Critical Survey

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) and Live Microsystems (OTCMKTS:LMSC) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.8% of Infinera shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Infinera shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Live Microsystems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Infinera and Live Microsystems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infinera -22.76% -34.82% -8.19% Live Microsystems N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Infinera and Live Microsystems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infinera $1.30 billion 1.00 -$386.62 million ($0.83) -8.34 Live Microsystems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Live Microsystems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Infinera.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Infinera and Live Microsystems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Infinera 3 4 7 1 2.40 Live Microsystems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Infinera presently has a consensus target price of $8.08, suggesting a potential upside of 16.72%. Given Infinera’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Infinera is more favorable than Live Microsystems.

Volatility and Risk

Infinera has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Live Microsystems has a beta of -0.29, indicating that its share price is 129% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Infinera beats Live Microsystems on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications. It also provides Infinera hiT 7300, mTera Series, 7100 Series, 7090 Family, and 8600 Series; Infinera XTM Series packet-optical transport platform that enables high-performance metro networks with service-aware, application-specific capabilities; Infinera Groove G30; and Infinera Cloud Xpress Family designed to meet the varying needs of ICPs, communication service providers, Internet exchange service providers, enterprises, and other large-scale data center operators. In addition, the company offers Infinera FlexILS open line system platform that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels. Further, it provides transcend software suite; Infinera CNOS, a hardware-independent network operating system; and a range of support services for all hardware and software products. The company also serves telecommunications service providers, Internet content providers, cable providers, wholesale and enterprise carriers, research and education institutions, enterprise customers, and government entities. It markets and sells its products and related support services primarily through its direct sales force. The company was formerly known as Zepton Networks. Infinera Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Live Microsystems Company Profile

Live Microsystems, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it operated as a mobile Internet provider of digital entertainment solutions for network operators, consumer device manufacturers, and brands and media companies in the mobile market. The company was formerly known as Livewire Mobile, Inc. and changed its name to Live Microsystems, Inc. in August 2013. Live Microsystems, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.

