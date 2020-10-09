Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.44.

LYV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Live Nation Entertainment stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.32. The stock had a trading volume of 23,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,825,167. Live Nation Entertainment has a one year low of $21.70 and a one year high of $76.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.89 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.38 and its 200 day moving average is $47.61.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.10) by ($0.57). Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 61.92% and a negative net margin of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $74.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment will post -7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 161,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,332,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 39.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 7.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 141,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,415,000 after buying an additional 30,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 14.8% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 165,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,528,000 after acquiring an additional 21,343 shares during the period. 69.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

Read More: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.