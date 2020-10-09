LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $33.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “LKQ’s strategic buyouts and divestments are streaming its portfolio and boosting long term prospects. The firm frequently acquires companies to expand geographic footprint, improve customer offering and adopt new technologies. LKQ fares well in the free cash flow parameter, which is a key metric to gauge the financial health of the firm. In response to the uncertainties caused by the coronavirus pandemic, LKQ has initiated a series of cost-saving initiatives throughout the enterprise, including permanent layoffs, furloughs and compensation cuts, resulting in permanent cost reductions of approximately $80 million annually in the North American segment. Low leverage and a solid liquidity profile bode well. Given the tailwinds surrounding the firm, the stock is viewed as an attractive bet at the moment.”

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LKQ. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on LKQ from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub downgraded LKQ from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on LKQ from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on LKQ from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on LKQ from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.22.

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $30.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. LKQ has a 1-year low of $13.31 and a 1-year high of $36.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.63.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.37. LKQ had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. LKQ’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that LKQ will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 54,325 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 41,751 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 313,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,203,000 after acquiring an additional 144,172 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 67,879 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 6,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of LKQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,414,000. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

