Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Price Target Cut to $78.00

Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Loblaw Companies has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.60.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LBLCF opened at $52.55 on Monday. Loblaw Companies has a 12 month low of $43.27 and a 12 month high of $55.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.64.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores comprising in-store pharmacies, other health and beauty product stores, apparel stores, and other general merchandise stores, as well as supports the PC Optimum reward program.

