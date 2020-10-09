Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Price Target Cut to C$78.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on L. CIBC raised their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$83.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$80.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$90.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th.

TSE L opened at C$69.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$69.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$68.93. Loblaw Companies has a twelve month low of C$59.01 and a twelve month high of C$77.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.70. The company has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.75 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Loblaw Companies will post 4.8919471 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Loblaw Companies’s payout ratio is 45.88%.

In related news, Senior Officer Garry Senecal sold 3,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.24, for a total value of C$225,577.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$183,896.39. Also, Director Richard Dufresne sold 2,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.52, for a total transaction of C$147,316.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$340,239.20.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores comprising in-store pharmacies, other health and beauty product stores, apparel stores, and other general merchandise stores, as well as supports the PC Optimum reward program.

