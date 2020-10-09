Loki (LOKI) Trading Down 19.9% This Week

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. One Loki coin can currently be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00003844 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and TradeOgre. Loki has a market capitalization of $21.49 million and $412,188.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Loki has traded down 19.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11,079.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $361.51 or 0.03262859 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $237.20 or 0.02140940 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.70 or 0.00430496 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $115.51 or 0.01042577 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011185 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.68 or 0.00592800 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00047714 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Loki

Loki is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 50,465,524 coins. The official website for Loki is loki.network . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project

Loki Coin Trading

Loki can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

