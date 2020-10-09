Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) Shares Gap Up to $0.26

Shares of Lonestar Resources US Inc (NASDAQ:LONE) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.26, but opened at $0.33. Lonestar Resources US shares last traded at $0.26, with a volume of 109,694 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lonestar Resources US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lonestar Resources US has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.75.

Get Lonestar Resources US alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.48.

Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 16th. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.00 million. Lonestar Resources US had a negative net margin of 133.69% and a negative return on equity of 17.01%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Lonestar Resources US during the second quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Lonestar Resources US by 53.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 143,843 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 50,131 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Lonestar Resources US during the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

About Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE)

Lonestar Resources US Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties that cover an area of 57,491 net acres in Texas counties.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Lonestar Resources US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lonestar Resources US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.