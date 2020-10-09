Loopring Market Cap Hits $217.63 Million (LRC)

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Loopring has a total market capitalization of $217.63 million and $82.23 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Loopring has traded 6% lower against the dollar. One Loopring token can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00001718 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001376 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00019924 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00041912 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009029 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006535 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $548.08 or 0.04947872 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00055651 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00032087 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Loopring

Loopring is a token. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,513,897 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,143,941,524 tokens. Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol . The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Loopring’s official website is loopring.org

Loopring Token Trading

Loopring can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

