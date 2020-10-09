Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Reaches New 1-Year High at $173.15

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $173.15 and last traded at $172.10, with a volume of 35426 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $170.87.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LOW. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Nomura Instinet lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.30.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $162.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.48.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $27.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 228.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 20th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $10,577,520.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,967 shares in the company, valued at $12,282,535.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 745.0% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.