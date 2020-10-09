Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $159.00 price target on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

LOW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer downgraded Lowe’s Companies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. BofA Securities lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Nomura Instinet lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $168.30.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

LOW stock opened at $170.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $129.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.48. Lowe’s Companies has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $171.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $162.70 and a 200-day moving average of $131.18.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $27.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 228.17% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $10,577,520.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,967 shares in the company, valued at $12,282,535.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 18.4% during the third quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,796 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.8% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 78,461 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,013,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,886 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% during the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 30,168 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,004,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 16.6% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.