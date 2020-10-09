M.D.C. Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:MDC)

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 2,288 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 700% compared to the typical daily volume of 286 call options.

In other M.D.C. news, COO David D. Mandarich sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $9,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,363,466 shares in the company, valued at $196,355,970. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Siegel sold 24,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total transaction of $1,101,901.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,063,206.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 864,771 shares of company stock worth $38,604,311 in the last three months. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of M.D.C. by 13.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in M.D.C. by 2.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in M.D.C. by 57.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 982 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in M.D.C. by 2.5% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 16,826 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in M.D.C. in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on MDC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M.D.C. from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BofA Securities raised shares of M.D.C. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of M.D.C. from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. M.D.C. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.88.

NYSE:MDC traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $50.51. 6,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,751. M.D.C. has a 52-week low of $15.75 and a 52-week high of $50.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.47 and a 200-day moving average of $36.00.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.48. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $886.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that M.D.C. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Featured Story: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.