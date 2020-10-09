Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.25.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank lowered Mack Cali Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine lowered Mack Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,657,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,247,000 after buying an additional 80,648 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mack Cali Realty by 14.7% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 65,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mack Cali Realty by 10.6% in the first quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 24,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mack Cali Realty by 14.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 94,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 11,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 5.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 281,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after purchasing an additional 13,412 shares in the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CLI traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,032. Mack Cali Realty has a fifty-two week low of $12.14 and a fifty-two week high of $23.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.56.

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Mack Cali Realty had a negative net margin of 50.48% and a negative return on equity of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $72.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Mack Cali Realty will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mack Cali Realty

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

