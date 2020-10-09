Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NASDAQ:MSGS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.79 Per Share

Analysts expect Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NASDAQ:MSGS) to post ($0.79) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Madison Square Garden Sports’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.32) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. Madison Square Garden Sports posted earnings of ($3.36) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 76.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports will report full year earnings of ($4.00) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.49) to $0.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.97. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Madison Square Garden Sports.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

Madison Square Garden Sports (NASDAQ:MSGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($1.49). The business had revenue of ($6.96) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.47 million.

MSGS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $216.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,040,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the first quarter valued at $20,780,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the first quarter valued at $896,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 1st quarter valued at $7,120,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 1st quarter valued at $9,031,000.

MSGS traded up $1.35 on Friday, reaching $151.59. The company had a trading volume of 596 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,930. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.24. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 1 year low of $142.00 and a 1 year high of $316.39.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its collection of assets include the New York Knicks (NBA) and the New York Rangers (NHL); two development league teams, including the Westchester Knicks (NBAGL) and the Hartford Wolf Pack (AHL); and esports teams. The company also owns two professional sports team performance centers, including the MSG training center in Greenburgh, New York and the CLG performance center in Los Angeles, California.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Madison Square Garden Sports (MSGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.