Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) Stock Rating Lowered by Erste Group

Erste Group downgraded shares of Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

MYTAY stock opened at $5.90 on Monday. Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $7.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.92 and a 200 day moving average of $5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt Company Profile

Magyar Telekom Telecommunications Public Limited Company provides fixed line and mobile telecommunication services for public and business customers in Hungary and internationally. The company's mobile services include voice and non-voice mobile services, such as SMS, MMS, Internet, data, and content; and fixed line services comprise voice, data, Internet, and TV services.

