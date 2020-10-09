Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) Stock Rating Lowered by Erste Group

Erste Group downgraded shares of Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.
MYTAY stock opened at $5.90 on Monday. Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $7.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.92 and a 200 day moving average of $5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72.
Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt Company Profile
