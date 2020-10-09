MaidSafeCoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $223,111.00 (MAID)

MaidSafeCoin (CURRENCY:MAID) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. MaidSafeCoin has a total market capitalization of $37.69 million and $223,111.00 worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MaidSafeCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0833 or 0.00000752 BTC on exchanges including Poloniex, Cryptopia, OpenLedger DEX and HitBTC. In the last seven days, MaidSafeCoin has traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MaidSafeCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009044 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00257279 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00039056 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00093779 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $168.86 or 0.01525297 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000238 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00157891 BTC.

MaidSafeCoin Token Profile

MaidSafeCoin’s genesis date was June 12th, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 tokens. MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MaidSafeCoin is maidsafe.net . The official message board for MaidSafeCoin is safenetforum.org . The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is /r/maidsafe and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Client applications can access, store, mutate and communicate on the network. The clients allow people to anonymously join the network and cannot prevent people joining. Data is presented to clients as virtual drives mounted on their machines, application data, internal to applications, communication data as well as dynamic data that is manipulated via client applications depending on the programming methods employed. Examples of client apps are; cloud storage, encrypted messaging, web sites, crypto wallets, document processing of any data provided by any program, distributed databases, research sharing of documents, research and ideas with IPR protection if required, document signing, contract signing, decentralized co-operative groups or companies, trading mechanisms and many others. The clients can access every Internet service known today and introduce many services currently not possible with a centralised architecture. These clients, when accessing the network, will ensure that users never type another password to access any further services. The client contains many cryptographically secured key pairs and can use these automatically sign requests for session management or membership of any network service. Therefore, a website with membership can present a join button and merely clicking that would sign an authority and allow access in the future. Digital voting, aggregated news, knowledge transfer of even very secret information is now all possible, and this is just the beginning! “

MaidSafeCoin Token Trading

MaidSafeCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Cryptopia, Poloniex and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MaidSafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MaidSafeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MaidSafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MaidSafeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MaidSafeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.