Maintel (LON:MAI) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $215.39

Shares of Maintel Holdings plc (LON:MAI) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $215.39 and traded as high as $216.00. Maintel shares last traded at $216.00, with a volume of 729 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.27, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 215.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 191.13.

Maintel Company Profile (LON:MAI)

Maintel Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides managed communications services for the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through three segments: Telecommunications Managed Service and Technology Sales, Telecommunications Network Services, and Mobile Services.

