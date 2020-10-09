Maker (MKR) Price Reaches $548.26 on Exchanges

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Maker has a market capitalization of $551.32 million and $36.15 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maker token can now be purchased for $548.26 or 0.04954836 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, OKEx, IDEX and OasisDEX. During the last week, Maker has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Maker alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001377 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00019934 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00041960 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009039 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006548 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00055895 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00032105 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002021 BTC.

About Maker

MKR is a token. Its launch date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 1,005,577 tokens. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO . The official website for Maker is makerdao.com . Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Maker Token Trading

Maker can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, GOPAX, CoinMex, OasisDEX, Bancor Network, Switcheo Network, Ethfinex, OKEx, BitMart, Kyber Network, Kucoin, Radar Relay, Gate.io, IDEX, HitBTC and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.