Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) Shares Gap Down to $1.09

Shares of Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.09, but opened at $1.00. Mallinckrodt shares last traded at $0.91, with a volume of 93,999 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MNK. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mallinckrodt from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mallinckrodt in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Mallinckrodt from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mallinckrodt in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Mallinckrodt from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.70.

The company has a market capitalization of $92.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.32.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.55. Mallinckrodt had a negative net margin of 89.94% and a positive return on equity of 34.26%. The company had revenue of $700.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mallinckrodt PLC will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Mallinckrodt by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,466,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,884,000 after buying an additional 438,901 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Mallinckrodt by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,196,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,886,000 after buying an additional 208,144 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Mallinckrodt by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,820,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,604,000 after buying an additional 374,734 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Mallinckrodt by 507.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,506,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after buying an additional 1,258,220 shares during the period. Finally, Centerbridge Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mallinckrodt during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,307,000. Institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

Mallinckrodt

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza.

