Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Man Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Friday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Man Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS MNGPF opened at $1.45 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.55. Man Group has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $2.12.

Man Group plc provides alternative investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative and discretionary, long only and long short, and single and multi-manager. It distributes its products and solutions directly to institutions; and to private investors through a network of intermediaries.

