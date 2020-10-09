Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.58

Mandalay Resources Corp. (TSE:MND) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.58 and traded as high as $1.59. Mandalay Resources shares last traded at $1.50, with a volume of 7,715 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $131.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.68 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.49, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$58.70 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mandalay Resources Corp. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Mandalay Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of various mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine covering an area of 7,540.78 hectares (ha) located in Central Victoria, Australia; and the Bjorkdal gold mine that comprises 9 mining concessions and 19 exploration permits located in Vasterbotten County in northern Sweden.

