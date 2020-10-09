Margo Caribe (OTCMKTS:MRGO) vs. Arcadia Biosciences (OTCMKTS:RKDA) Head to Head Review

Margo Caribe (OTCMKTS:MRGO) and Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Margo Caribe and Arcadia Biosciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Margo Caribe N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Arcadia Biosciences $1.17 million 28.99 -$28.81 million ($3.37) -0.94

Margo Caribe has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Arcadia Biosciences.

Profitability

This table compares Margo Caribe and Arcadia Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Margo Caribe N/A N/A N/A Arcadia Biosciences -1,973.82% -175.11% -60.58%

Risk and Volatility

Margo Caribe has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arcadia Biosciences has a beta of -0.58, indicating that its stock price is 158% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.9% of Arcadia Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 70.6% of Margo Caribe shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Arcadia Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Margo Caribe and Arcadia Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Margo Caribe 0 0 0 0 N/A Arcadia Biosciences 0 0 2 0 3.00

Arcadia Biosciences has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 341.64%. Given Arcadia Biosciences’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Arcadia Biosciences is more favorable than Margo Caribe.

Summary

Margo Caribe beats Arcadia Biosciences on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Margo Caribe Company Profile

Margo Caribe Inc. grows, distributes, and installs tropical plants and trees. It also manufactures and distributes its own line of planting media and aggregates, including bark and premium mulch; distributes lawn and garden products; and provides landscaping design and installation services. In addition, Margo Caribe distributes fertilizers, pesticides, and various outdoor products, as well as lawn and garden products, including plastic and terracotta pottery. Further, the company manufactures potting soils, professional growing mixes, river rock, gravel, and related aggregates. Its customers include wholesalers, big box retailers, garden stores, chain stores, municipalities, and landscapers primarily located in Puerto Rico and the northeast Caribbean. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Vega Alta, Puerto Rico.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc., an agricultural food ingredient company, develops and commercializes health and nutrition ingredient traits worldwide. The company offers a suite of agricultural productivity traits, including nitrogen use efficiency, water use efficiency and drought tolerance, salinity tolerance, and herbicide tolerance traits. It also provides nutritional oils comprising gamma linolenic acid safflower oil to manufacturers of dietary and nutritional supplements, medical foods, dog food, and other products under the SONOVA brand; and arachidonic acid safflower oil that is used as an ingredient in infant nutrition products. In addition, the company has various programs under development comprising fiber resistant starch wheat, whole grain flour, and reduced gluten wheat programs. Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. has strategic collaborations with Dow AgroSciences and Ardent Mills LLC to develop and commercialize wheat varieties. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Davis, California.

