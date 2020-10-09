MarketAxess’ (MKTX) Buy Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MarketAxess from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $474.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub upgraded MarketAxess from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set a buy rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a hold rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on MarketAxess from $489.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $446.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $518.42 on Monday. MarketAxess has a twelve month low of $275.49 and a twelve month high of $561.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $472.38 and its 200-day moving average is $471.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.13 and a beta of 0.52.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 42.74%. The company had revenue of $184.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.91, for a total value of $1,827,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,531,284.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.62, for a total value of $12,190,500.00. Insiders sold a total of 64,017 shares of company stock valued at $29,924,704 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MKTX. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

