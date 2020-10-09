Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Shares Gap Up to $1.36

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.36, but opened at $1.69. Martin Midstream Partners shares last traded at $1.62, with a volume of 21,833 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MMLP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Martin Midstream Partners from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Martin Midstream Partners from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Get Martin Midstream Partners alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $52.84 million, a P/E ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 3.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.84.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $140.64 million for the quarter. Martin Midstream Partners had a net margin of 3.49% and a negative return on equity of 34.83%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Martin Midstream Partners L.P. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMLP. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,997 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 161,683 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC lifted its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 160.0% during the first quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 106,076 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 65,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:MMLP)

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. collects, transports, stores, and markets petroleum products and by-products in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 19 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 14 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

See Also: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.