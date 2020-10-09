Matson (NYSE:MATX) PT Raised to $60.00

Matson (NYSE:MATX) had its price objective upped by Sidoti from $50.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Sidoti’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.12% from the company’s previous close.

MATX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Matson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Matson from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Shares of Matson stock traded up $7.18 on Friday, reaching $51.67. 3,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,912. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Matson has a one year low of $23.75 and a one year high of $45.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.16 and a 200 day moving average of $33.40.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $524.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.86 million. Matson had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 10.98%. Analysts predict that Matson will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Matson by 9.6% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,505 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Matson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Matson by 258.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,480 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Matson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Fruth Investment Management acquired a new position in Matson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia. It primarily transports dry containers of mixed commodities, refrigerated commodities, packaged foods and beverages, building materials, automobiles, and household goods; livestock; seafood; general sustenance cargo; and garments, footwear, and other retail merchandise.

