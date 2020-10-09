Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $693.49

Mattioli Woods plc (LON:MTW) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $693.49 and traded as low as $640.00. Mattioli Woods shares last traded at $640.00, with a volume of 4,730 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTW shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Mattioli Woods from GBX 884 ($11.55) to GBX 896 ($11.71) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mattioli Woods in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market cap of $187.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 682.12 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 693.47.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a GBX 12.70 ($0.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. This is an increase from Mattioli Woods’s previous dividend of $7.30. Mattioli Woods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.64%.

In related news, insider Nathan James McLean Imlach sold 64,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 670 ($8.75), for a total value of £433,758 ($566,781.65).

Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits segments. The company offers financial planning services, such as wealth building, trust planning, inheritance tax and estate planning, exit planning, and executive financial counselling services; investment products and services to support client strategies, as well as strategic planning and advisory services; and self-invested personal and small self-administered pension schemes, and trustee services.

