Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $73.60

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $73.60 and last traded at $73.24, with a volume of 11167 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $71.44.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Maxim Integrated Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.88.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.32.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $545.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.66 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 29.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 26th. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.96%.

In related news, VP Jon Imperato sold 2,180 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total value of $150,703.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total value of $4,342,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,010 shares of company stock valued at $6,583,715 over the last ninety days. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MXIM. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 2.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 36,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 19.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 156,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,596,000 after purchasing an additional 25,393 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 5,961.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 59,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 58,662 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,281,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 15.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,422,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,127,000 after acquiring an additional 187,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

About Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

Featured Article: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.