Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) Sets New 52-Week High at $73.60

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $73.60 and last traded at $73.24, with a volume of 11167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.44.

MXIM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. 140166 cut Maxim Integrated Products from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Maxim Group cut Maxim Integrated Products from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.88.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.32.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $545.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.66 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 29.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 26th. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.96%.

In related news, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 6,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $398,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 60,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total value of $4,342,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 93,010 shares of company stock valued at $6,583,715. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MXIM. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 92.6% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the second quarter worth $50,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the first quarter worth $49,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 491.5% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 17.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

