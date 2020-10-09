Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-one brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-one have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $219.38.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of MCD traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $225.21. 70,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,119,060. Mcdonald’s has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $228.66. The firm has a market cap of $168.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $216.94 and a 200-day moving average of $193.22.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Mcdonald’s’s revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mcdonald’s will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is an increase from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2,462.5% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 66.1% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 66.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

