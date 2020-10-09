Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Stock Position Decreased by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group cut its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,367 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 43.0% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,694 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $13,963,000 after buying an additional 22,773 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,374,000. RDA Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 368,321 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $67,951,000 after acquiring an additional 14,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24,654 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 66.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

MCD stock traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $223.82. 118,833 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,119,060. The stock has a market cap of $168.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.67. Mcdonald’s Corp has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $228.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $216.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.22.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. Mcdonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.78%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Mcdonald’s from $210.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mcdonald’s from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.38.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.