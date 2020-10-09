Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Raised to $250.00

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its target price upped by Bank of America from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $210.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mcdonald’s from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $216.12.

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock opened at $225.80 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $216.94 and a 200 day moving average of $193.22. Mcdonald’s has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $228.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.67.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. Mcdonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is an increase from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCD. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2,462.5% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mcdonald’s by 66.1% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Mcdonald’s by 119.4% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 66.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

