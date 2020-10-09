Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) PT Raised to $250.00 at BofA Securities

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its target price boosted by BofA Securities from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports. BofA Securities currently has a buy rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. MKM Partners restated a buy rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Monday, June 15th. TheStreet lowered Mcdonald’s from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Mcdonald’s from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $216.12.

MCD opened at $225.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $168.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.67. Mcdonald’s has a 1 year low of $124.23 and a 1 year high of $228.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $216.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.22.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. Mcdonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,036,309 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,966,504,000 after acquiring an additional 9,342,704 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,127,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,529,724 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $835,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,343 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,308,005 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,532,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 626.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,118,018 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $204,502,000 after acquiring an additional 964,105 shares in the last quarter. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

